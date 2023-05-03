Mother and baby flee noise, JSC hears

Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh

A YOUNG mother suffering post-partum depression had to flee her home with her newborn baby after her complaints about relentless noise from neighbours fell on deaf ears in the police and her own complaint to the noise-maker resulted in her being physically attacked, a parliamentary committee heard on Wednesday.

"She went across because the police were unresponsive to her calls over a span of hours. When she went over she was manhandled and assaulted

"The end result of that was that she had to leave the family home, the generational home, because the health of her baby was at risk."

This was the testimony of Lindy Ann Bachoo of the NGO Citizens Against Noise Pollution (CANPTT), who appeared with colleague Tamara Chatar at a virtual hearing of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Local Authorities, Services Commissions and Statutory Authorities (including the THA), chaired by Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

Bachoo said the group had viewed photos of the baby trying to sleep amid the noise, holding her hands over her tiny ears in vain.

The activist herself has had to flee noise by packing up two young children to leave home to shelter by a relative, relating, "That is unfair."

Bachoo knew of a young woman who, when disturbed by neighbours blasting loud music, had to pack a lunch and go and park her car at a nearby mall for a while to escape the noise.

Bachoo urged the designation of "quiet times" and "quiet zones." People blasting music from their cars should be ticketed, she added.

Chatar, in her opening statement for CANPTT, earlier said the NGO has 3,000 members who have provided testimonials from all over Trinidad and Tobago about their experiences of noise pollution – a violation of their constitutional rights to enjoyment of their property – and the lack of responsiveness from the authorities to these complaints.

The sitting heard of citizens aggrieved by a double whammy of, firstly, the assault on their senses by loud noise and secondly, the authorities' failure to curb it.

Bachoo lamented that when people complain to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), they are referred to the police, but the police complain they lack devices to ascertain noise levels.

"They (police) are very dismissive in most cases, of the frustration and torture citizens undergo."

She related that when people call the police to complain, most constables reply that the police do not take noise complaints, with one recently referring a complainant to her local municipal corporation.

While her group had once discussed a complaints hotline with the EMA, she felt the EMA needed more staff and more resources to be effective.

Bachoo declared, "There is a dire need for public sensitisation done by the EMA and TTPS in order to clarify the roles of who is handling noise complaints in a short term.

"If members of the public are complaining about noise, we are not supposed to be battered. We are not supposed to be tossed around like a tennis ball, going from one authoritative body to the other, when we are in need of help."

She urged TT to legislate quiet-time laws to protect the vulnerable such as exist in the UK, New York and Germany (where you may not mow your lawn on Sundays.)

She recalled someone being medicated for anxiety and depression after suffering three days of non-stop noise.

Bachoo said she had detected an escalation in the number of clashes over noise, in which complainants were frightened, intimidated and physically assaulted.

She said for many people Carnival was "a torturous experience," which many people anticipate with dread and anxiety.

Noise, especially bass, plagued the country from Woodbrook to south Trinidad, she said, yet often police tell complainants to let revellers enjoy themselves.

Saying citizen activists in the UK use noise meters to measure disturbances, she agreed with Deyalsingh's idea of doing the same in TT by way of cellphone apps, but suggested these might need to be calibrated by the EMA.

Deyalsingh said a person's home is their castle and nothing should invade it, including noise, as "a public health hazard."

Bachoo urged notices of upcoming noisy events should be published on the EMA's website, given uncertainty over when they would appear as paid press ads.

She said if hospitals, schools and old folks' homes were protected as silent areas under current legislation, this must be reiterated in practice. Saying a noise-variance application cost up to $1,000, she wondered if that price was the value attached to the restfulness and health of citizens, including the infants, the elderly and the ill.

Promoters Association president Jerome "Rome" Precilla lamented a dearth of proper entertainment venues and said he would welcome each municipal corporation creating designated areas which were soundproofed to buffer nearby residents from noise. He said his association was collaborating well with the EMA. Precilla said the entertainment sector was an industry employing thousands and generating millions.

Port of Spain City Corporation's Supt Glen Charles said his municipal police need training and equipment to fill a void in working with the EMA.

TT Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals operations manager Sara Maynard urged a ban on traditional fireworks and their replacement by silent fireworks. She noted a doubling of requests for animal sedatives from Divali to Christmas, and lamented 198 noise complaints received by her society, and 36 animals getting lost, all attributable to noisy fireworks.

Kerry-Ann Harrison of the Zoological Society related that a young kangaroo at Emperor Valley Zoo had been so terrified by a fireworks display that he had beaten up against his cage until he died, as had many birds housed at the zoo, where even wild birds living nearby were also found dead.