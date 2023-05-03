Lilliput theatre presents Dance and Fight

Wendell Manwarren with laptop, and Noble Douglas, right, during rehearsals for the Lilliput Children's Theatre 2023 presentation titled Dance and Fight. -

Lilliput Children’s Theatre will present Dance and Fight this weekend at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's.

In a media release the company said its thought-provoking, theatrical productions challenge audiences to envisage alternative political, social and cultural views.

The young thespians and dancers will portray the creative concepts of Dance and Fight, which promises to stimulate, excite and thoroughly entertain its audience on May 6 and 7, a media release said.

Through the creative direction of Noble Douglas, led by Wendell Manwarren, the cast is supported by drama tutors Elisha Efua Bartels, Tonya Evans and dance tutors Dave Williams and Kevin Jack.

The release said Manwarren was inspired by the recent wave of school violence and fighting among young people. Thus, the production explores positive ways of channelling the unbridled aggression often seen in both traditional and social media.

Manwarren recalls historical influencers such as Mahatma Gandhi, Maya Angelo, Marianne Williamson and mas stalwart Narrie Approo, who all used the arts such as literature, poetry and mas portrayal to demonstrate positive channels for aggression, the release said

Manwarren said, “It was Approo who coined the phrase, 'mas is dance and fight,' and was well known for his creativity at building and playing all traditional Carnival characters like imps, bat, robber, dragon and black Indian.”

Approo died in 2022 and will be remembered during the production through aspects of costume designs and the characters portrayed.

Lilliput said it encourages self-confidence and builds strong minds through the challenge of theatre, game-play and imagination. With its distinctive approach to instructing dance and drama, it said it continues to harness the performing arts as a medium to help shape and build character of young people. This process uses creative writing to explore sophisticated ideas as an integral part of their writing process and self-expression, it said.

Showtime is 6.30 pm on both days.