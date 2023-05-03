Kyle Hernandez wins First Citizens National Poetry Slam

Jason Julien, deputy CEO, business generation, First Citizens, left, with Kyle Hernandez, winner of the 2023 First Citizens National Poetry Slam. -

Kyle Hernandez is the 2023 winner of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam (FCNPS), the popular spoken word championship.

He triumphed over 14 finalists to take the prize of $50,000, sponsored by First Citizens.

Performing before a sold-out audience at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain, on April 30, Hernandez wooed the judges with his piece titled The Classics.

Slam lovers were treated to a high-energy production of the popular spoken-word championship, as the auditorium stage was transformed into a village circle for the signature closing event of the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, a media release said.

Fifteen poets performed before an audience which included visiting literary icons such as Jamaican dub poetry legend Linton Kwesi Johnson and Trinidad-born, UK-based Anthony Joseph, poetry category winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize.

The challenging task of adjudicating the performances was led by head judge Elisha Efua Bartels, who said, “The Slam semis paved the way for the exciting finals that saw the youths giving the veteran poets serious competition. Additionally, with seven judges, we were all able to enjoy the surprise result of the night.”

Judges included poet Arielle John; former journalist Asha Javeed; David Roberts, deputy permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister; NGC director Lawrence Arjoon; Barbadian-British poet Safiya Kamaria Kinshasa; and Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, author of King of Soca.

Hernandez's victorious performance was a stunning display of drama, emotion, and lyrical dexterity, the release said. He tackled the problem of negative self-talk, calling for a more positive outlook. During his performance, he even orchestrated the audience in a sing-along, proving his message was resonating with everyone in the auditorium.

When he was declared winner Hernandez’s joy was palpable.

“Becoming the national Slam champion of Trinidad and Tobago feels like faith, it feels like fate,” he said.

Derron Sandy, the 2021 winner, took second place with Bars, and Alexandra Stewart, the three-time defending champion, came in third with Warning Shot. They received $20,000 and $10,000 cash prizes respectively.

Deputy CEO, business generation, at First Citizens Jason Julien highlighted the importance of the slam as a platform for local poets to showcase their immeasurable talent.

“We at First Citizens are proud to continue to be a partner with Bocas Lit Fest in the development and advancement of our literary talent,” he said. “The First Citizens National Poetry Slam continues to be a marquee event that follows the centuries-old oral tradition of storytelling, relevant and unique to society and the current generation. With such talented performers, it is a quality, infinite, world-class resource that can be exported and broadcast to audiences around the world.”

Bocas Lit Fest CEO Jean-Claude Cournand commended the high standards of the championship, saying, “The Grand Slam Final was a fitting way to bring the festival to a close. The pieces were diverse, refreshing, and some were even surprising.”

Cournand said slam supporters can soon look forward to broadcasts of the semifinals and final.

The 15 finalists and title pieces are:

1st – Kyle Hernandez – The Classics

2nd – Derron Sandy – Bars

3rd – Alexandra Stewart – Warning Shot

Abdul Majeed Abdal Karim – A Cloth

Akile Wallace – Iconomy

Deneka Thomas – Shapeshifter

Dominique Friday – The Men’s Medical Movement

Javaughn Forde – They/Them

Michael Logie – Mom Education

Mishael Henry – Let my people go

Renaldo Briggs – Bad-Drive

Ronaldo Mohammed – Lagahoo

Seth Sylvester – Haemorrhaging

Shakir Gray – A tale of 2 t & t's

Soleil La Barrie – They say I too old for the spoken word

More info:

For more info about the First Citizens National Poetry Slam visit www.bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam or follow @nationalslamtt on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter