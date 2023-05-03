Hinds: Government not involved in gun dealer 'abduction' from Barbados

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - File photo/Grevic Alvarado

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has categorically rejected claims from the Opposition UNC and National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith that he or any other government official was involved in matters raised by a High Court judge about a gun dealer being forcibly brought back to TT from Barbados by police with the help of the Defence Force (TTDF).

On April 25, Justice Devindra Rampersad made scathing findings against police officers in his judgment, in which he stayed criminal charges against firearms dealer Brent Thomas.

Thomas was arrested on September 29, and later released. He was re-arrested in Barbados from where he intended to travel to Miami to meet his cardiologist. He said he was forcibly returned to Trinidad on a Defence Force plane.

Thomas was later charged with possession of weapons including grenades and rifles.

In his judgment, Rampersad criticised the police for what he described as an “abduction in Barbados.”

He said this involved what Thomas described as the use of a non-commercial aeroplane owned by the TTDF.

“Words cannot express the abhorrence that the court feels towards this unlawful act in a supposedly civilised society governed by a Constitution in which the freedoms of the citizens are supposed to be protected,” Justice Rampersad said.

Hinds broke his silence on the matter while speaking in a live televised broadcast on state-owned television station TTT, from his ministry’s Abercromby Street, Port of Spain office on Monday.

He said there is a clear distinction between police action and government action.

Referring to matters raised by Rampersad in his judgment, Hinds said, “It had nothing to do with me as minister, the Prime Minister or the Cabinet. It was police carrying out its police operations in the way it does.”

Hinds said the police would have obtained warrants and they would have gone to the home and offices of Thomas to execute those warrants.

Reiterating there is a difference between police and governmental action, Hinds slammed attempts by sitting parliamentarians and others who were trying to mislead the population by claiming that one was the same as the other. “That ought not to be allowed to stand.”

Hinds did not comment on calls by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on April 28, for him to say whether or not he approved the TTDF allegedly helping police bring Thomas back to TT in a TTDF plane.

He observed Moonilal’s call for the Barbados government to say how Thomas was brought back to TT.

The minister also noted calls from Griffith and Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally for the matter to be investigated.

“With the little facts known to me, I know why you are hearing very loud voices.” Hinds did not disclose what those facts were. But he added, “As I told you, all police operations and investigations are ensuing and they will continue.”

Hinds said he has observed for some time that criminals are on the warpath.

“We are in a fight for the soul of TT. The criminals have friends everywhere in this country.”

He claimed the police, customs, immigration, defence force, Judiciary and Parliament were some of the places where these “friends” could be found.

Against this background, Hinds declared that he and the rest of Government would continue to do their duty to protect citizens against criminals. He disclosed that the police will also appeal Rampersad’s ruling in the Brent Thomas matter.

“Lawyers for the state have been directed by the police to conduct an appeal in that matter. That is a matter for the lawyers and for the police.”

In relation to the observations made by Justice Rampersad, Hinds said, “The AG is in the process of further investigating these matters to the extent that he can.”

He also disclosed that Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher “is engaged in investigating these matters as much as she must.”

Hinds reiterated, “Where an appeal or appeals have to be filed, they will be filed.”

On April 29, Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Director David West said the PCA has launched an investigation into the matters raised by Rampersad in his judgment.