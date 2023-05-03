EU provider on e-mail sent to schools: HACKERS BEHIND BOMB THREAT

BEEBLE, the company that owns the e-mail server used to send bomb threats to over 50 schools across the country last Friday, is claiming it was hacked.

In an e-mailed response to Newsday on Tuesday, the company said its service was attacked between April 25 and April 28. The company said during that time, terrorist e-mails were sent from its domain.

Newsday contacted Beeble through the contact form on its official website and received an e-mailed response some hours later.

"Unfortunately, our service was subjected to a targeted attack between 25.04.23 and 28.04.23 through the use of terrorist e-mails sent from our domain. We strongly condemn such heinous acts and are taking swift action to prevent such a thing from happening again.

"We remain unwavering in our commitment to keep our platform safe and secure for all users," the company wrote.

The e-mail also stated the company has been in contact with the TTPS' Special Branch and Anti-Terrorism units.

Last Friday, 55 schools in Trinidad and nine in Tobago received threats by e-mail, stating there were explosives on their compounds. The threats saw schools closing early and caused widespread speculation on social media.

The threats were sent from e-mail address, harare@beeble.com.

Contacted for comment on the investigation, manager of the TTPS corporate communications unit Joanne Archie said the matter is being "actively pursued" by the cyber crimes unit, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Investigations) Curt Simon.

Archie said there was no other information to disclose at this time but the TTPS would make a statement as soon as it can. She could not say whether the anti-terrorism unit was also involved in the investigation.

Archie said the police were pursuing "certain leads" but given the nature of the investigation, it will take some time to be completed.

Hours after the threats, Prime Minister Dr Rowley issued a statement saying parents and children were terrorised by the incident. He condemned the actions of "misguided terrorist miscreants" who disrupted the education system.

On Sunday, speaking at a People's National Movement (PNM) Sports and Family Day in Toco, the Prime Minister questioned the timing of threats.

"You think that it is accidental that on the very day that the Opposition is having a vote of no-confidence against National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, you wake up and nearly all the schools have a bomb threat? Do you think that was accidental?

The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) hit back, with Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally labelling the Prime Minister's comments as very disturbing.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we reject any insinuation, any suggestion and/or any statement to the effect that the Opposition UNC was in any way involved in that act of terror last Friday. I want to tell Dr Rowley that he can go to hell and take his irresponsible statements with him. The population rejects you Dr Rowley and we reject your dotish statements," Rambally said.

WHAT IS BEEBLE?

According to its website, Beeble is a secure e-mail and cloud storage platform which boasts about "putting privacy at the forefront."

The company is based in Latvia and on January 19, its services were opened for the public to use for the first time. Users can opt for a free account with limited storage and capabilities or pay for one of three options with more storage and features. The cost ranges from ₤4.80 per month to ₤19.20 per month.

The company's LinkedIn account has 13 followers and lists one employee.



Its "About us" section states it was formed by a group of "businessmen, enthusiasts, developers and engineers" who were concerned about privacy and information security.

The company is owned by Sikneco Technologies LTD and a Cyprus phone number is linked to it.

The company's Twitter account has one post, linking to its press release and two followers.

Latvian Odyssey Kriviy lists himself as the company's chief executive officer on his LinkedIn account.

In the frequently asked questions (FAQs) section of the website, Beeble addresses whether its service is anonymous.

"Beeble, first of all, is a system for protection of your communication and data from access by third parties without your knowledge. We believe that anonymity in the sense of the complete concealment of an identifiable person on the Internet is impossible and, more to say, very detrimental.

"All your ‘trips” on the World Wide Web can be anonymous, but if you say or do something on the Web, then anonymity is not appropriate. By analogy with the real world, it is unlikely that you will perceive positively a person in a mask or without a name who hides himself during communication or business. There should be an elementary degree of responsibility. Therefore, our priority is data protection, not identity hiding," the company says.

The website also states that users found utilising the service for illegal or prohibited activities will have their accounts terminated. In its legal section, the company states it will abide by laws of the of EU.