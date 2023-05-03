Enjoy your life before it's too late

THE EDITOR: Life is only a window through which we briefly must pass before death's door opens.

None of us will ever leave this world alive, and with each passing day our number gets closer to being called in this "lotto" of life.

When we are young, life stretches out before us, as if it is an eternal highway. But as we get older the road in front of us has less room to travel than the road behind us.

We cannot put our two hands out and stop time.

For all its trials and tribulations, life gives us roses every day. Take the time to smell them.

It does not have to be anything extravagant. It can be as simple as listening to the birds sing, or looking at children play, or watching the stars at night to understand our importance or insignificance in this universe.

It can be as simple as eating a doubles, or being thankful because you realise how blessed you are.

Therefore, let us enjoy our daily gifts because one day we will no longer be able to.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope