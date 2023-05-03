Blind leading the blind in Kamla's party

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: In what perhaps could only be described as a bizarre interview with a Sunday newspaper, UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar displayed a frightening and disjointed cerebral reaction to criticisms.

She was responding to critics of her leadership who are saying she is past her prime, politically unattractive and unable to beat the PNM. Persad-Bissessar sidestepped those assertions by saying that detractors should set aside their selfishness, boldly alluding that only selfish people will question her failed leadership.

Persad-Bissessar proudly boasted that in the last seven years she purged the party of people who believe in class, caste, family dynasty, discrimination and segregation. It is probably high time she names some of these individuals lest people believe her party of 2010/2015 consisted of such characters.

She should clear the air on many of her former ministers who she unceremoniously discarded in 2015 as they may now be thought to be afflicted by class and caste discrimination. Are these the same people who Persad-Bissessar is now calling on to put aside their selfishness and come back to help her party?

The UNC leader has single-handedly destroyed the party which Basdeo Panday formed. The party is now a mere shadow of what the founding fathers envisioned and even their fourth headquarters in seven years is but a sad reflection of their unstable nature and ultimate demise.

She has created an organisation in her true likeness and image, which is populated by sycophantic neophytes and is now struggling for credibility and relevance.

When the PNM was preparing for government in 2015 by its selection of candidates, Persad-Bissessar was in fact preparing to occupy the opposition benches by her poor selection of people to face the electorate.

As the party observed its 34th year of existence in a lacklustre affair, one was reminded of the play whe mark 34, as it was surely a case of the blind leading the blind.

MARGARET SINGH

Palmiste