AR-15 rifle, ganja seized in Samaroo Village

Arima municipal police with the AR-15 assault rifle and 1.4 kilos of marijuana seized during an anti-crime operation in Samaroo Village, Arima on Monday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

Arima municipal police task force officers seized an assault rifle and a quantity of marijuana in an anti-crime exercise in the Northern Division on Monday.

It took place between 3 pm and 7 pm, a police press release said.

Officers went to Samaroo Village, where they searched a drain running alongside the Priority Bus Route. They discovered two black bags containing an AR-15 assault rifle and approximately 1.4 kilos of marijuana. No arrest was made.

In the North Eastern Division, officers undertook an anti-crime exercise between 4 and 6 pm on Monday in Santa Cruz.

Officers from the Santa Cruz and San Juan CID investigated a report of larceny of a car in Petit Bourg on Monday. They went to North Coast Road, where they recovered the stolen white Toyota Aqua.

In the Western Division, a 43-year-old Carenage man was arrested by St James CID, Western Division Task Force and Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit officers on Monday. The suspect was wanted in connection with several break-ins reported in St James.