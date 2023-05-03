3 shot dead in Santa Cruz

Three men were shot dead at a bar in Santa Cruz on Tuesday night.

The attack also left one man critically wounded.

Police say they received a report that gunshots were heard at Websters bar at Money Avenue, Santa Cruz at around 11.45 pm.

Two police officers on patrol in the area responded and reported seeing a large group of people gathered outside the bar.

Inside, they found the bodies of three men, who have been identified as Brandon Charles, 36, Dale Alexander, 43 and Brian Parouse, 57.

The officers said after checking, they realised Parouse was still alive and tried taking him to the hospital. However, they said the crowd outside the bar became "unruly" and blocked their vehicle. Parouse died at the scene.

A fourth man, who was shot in the back and the buttocks, drove himself to the hospital after the attack. He is said to be in a critical condition.

Police were told two gunmen entered the bar around 11.30 pm and began shooting at Charles.

The gunmen then turned their focus on Alexander. who was hiding under a pool table, killing him and "removing items" from his body.

The gunmen then shot Parouse before escaping in a waiting vehicle.