Trinidad and Tobago triathletes in regional development camp

Trinidad and Tobago triathletes Noah Teixeira, left, Jacob Cox, right, and Jenae Price, second from left, with coach Aliya Drakes. -

Trinidad and Tobago triathletes Noah Teixeira, Jacob Cox and Jenae Price will take part in a World Triathlon Development Regional Camp in Barbados from May 1-5. The athletes, accompanied by coach Aliya Drakes, left TT on Monday.

Cox, a Scarborough Secondary student, has been performing well on the local circuit. The XO Multi Sport athlete placed third at the National Aquathlon Championships last month and was second in the 16-19 age group. At the Secondary Schools Duathlon in March, Cox placed fourth.

Teixeira, who competes with Giants club, placed tenth overall at the National Aquathlon Championships and sixth in the 16-19 age bracket. The Maple Leaf student had an excellent showing at the Secondary Schools Duathlon finishing as the runner-up.

Price, who attends Providence Girls, was the runner-up among girls at the duathlon and placed ninth overall.

On Sunday, TT's James Castagne-Hay, Kaya Rankine Beadle and Gianna Sabga will join Teixeira, Cox and Price as they compete against other talented 16-19-year-olds from Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica and Aruba in the World Triathlon Development Regional Cup sprint triathlon.