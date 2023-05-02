Trinidad and Tobago to host two T20s in England series

West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell celebrates hitting a six to defeat New Zealand in a 2022 series. - AP

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced the schedule for the West Indies home series against England.

The world T20 champions will visit the Caribbean in December for a three-match CG United One-Day International (ODI) series and a five-match T20 international series.

Cricket fans in Trinidad and Tobago can look forward to two T20 matches to be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. TT will host the fourth and fifth matches of the T20 series on December 19 and 21.

CWI’s CEO Johnny Grave said, “We are delighted to be able to confirm the England match schedule and to welcome once again their many travelling fans to the region for a pre-Christmas white-ball tour.”

England fans normally travel to the Caribbean with thousands of fans, including the popular "Barmy Army."

Grave said the tour will earn revenue for the host countries.

“This tour will be a major economic boost to the host countries, as well as providing our fans with the chance to see some of their favourite players in action against one of our biggest rivals.

"The tour will also help with our ongoing venue preparation and event-planning for one of the biggest events ever to be staged in the region, the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup, which takes place in June next year."

India will also visit the Caribbean this year with dates expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

"We also look forward to announcing the fixtures and venues for the India tour of the West Indies in July and August very soon," Grave said.

MATCH SCHEDULE

ODI SERIES

December 3: 1st CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

December 6: 2nd CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

December 9: 3rd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20 SERIES

December 12: 1st T20, Kensington Oval

December 14: 2nd T20, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

December 16: 3rd T20, Grenada National Stadium

December 19: 4th T20, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

December 21: 5th T20, Brian Lara Cricket Academy