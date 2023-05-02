Trinidad and Tobago to host 2025 Carifta Swimming Championships

TT swimmer Nikoli Blackman at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva. FILE PHOTO/MARVIN HAMILTON -

Trinidad and Tobago will host the 2025 Carifta Swimming Championships.

The Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT) said the decision to grant TT hosting rights was made on April 30.

The Carifta meet brings together swimmers from over 20 Caribbean countries.

At the 2023 championships in Curacao, TT finished third in the medal standings with 54 medals – 22 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze. In the open water swimming, TT added three more medals – two gold and one silver.

In a press release on Tuesday, ASATT said it is excited to "welcome all participants to our beautiful city for this celebration of aquatic sports."

The championships will feature various aquatic events: swimming, open water, artistic swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo. Action is expected to splash off at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva.

"Our association is committed to delivering a world-class event that showcases the best of Caribbean swimming and promote the importance of aquatic sports for health and fitness.

"We look forward to working with our partners and sponsors to create an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators."

Track and field fans can also look forward to TT hosting the 2025 Carifta Games.