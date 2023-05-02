Test drivers before new licence

THE EDITOR: I may end up being the most hated person in TT for making the following suggestion to the Licensing Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport, but I will risk the ire of the population.

I recommend that, after the revised curriculum for the regulation exam for Class 3 drivers is implemented, everyone renewing their driver’s licence must pass the revised regulations exam before receiving their updated licence.

Start cursing me now.

CLAUDE A JOB

via e-mail