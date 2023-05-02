Some ideas to improvethe traffic in this area

THE EDITOR: I have a few suggestions/ideas I would like to put to the Ministry of Works and Transport for traffic improvements on Patna Street, St James, which is the street that passes in front of Long Circular Mall.

From where Calcutta Street joins Patna Street all the way to Long Circular Road should be made one-way heading east. Block off the entrance on Bengal Street to Patna Street. Make Delhi Street one-way in a westerly direction between Long Circular Road and Calcutta Street. Vehicles on Long Circular Road heading to Maraval would now turn left into Delhi Street and then right into Calcutta Street.

From Calcutta Street vehicles would turn right into Patna Street, which would be one-way heading east onto Long Circular Road. Vehicles going into the mall would keep to the left. Vehicles coming out of the mall would turn left into Patna Street towards Long Circular Road. All vehicles should get in their lane according to what direction they are heading to; this would allow for a free flow of traffic.

Make three lanes on Long Circular Road heading south between Patna and Delhi Streets towards the traffic lights. The right lane would have a filtering arrow allowing vehicles to turn right into Delhi Street. On the green light, the centre lane would allow vehicles to continue to the Western Main Road and a filtering arrow for the left lane would allow vehicles to turn into Barbados Road, Federation Park. Vehicles exiting Barbados Road, when on the green light, would either turn left to go to the Western Main Road or straight into Delhi Street.

I think my suggestions should be tried and, if successful, could be made permanent. It’s like creating a roundabout.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley