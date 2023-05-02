Relatives of murdered Morvant contractor: He helped others

Stock photo -

The relatives of murdered Morvant contractor Ian Downes say they are baffled by his killing, as he did his best to help others while steering clear of trouble.

Police said Downes, 58, was found dead in the gallery of his home at New Street, Second Caledonia, Morvant, at around 9.45 pm on Monday, with a bullet wound to the left side of his face.

A spent shell was found at the scene.

Downes was the owner of Downes Construction and Investment Ltd. He celebrated his 58th birthday on April 25.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Downes' relatives said they did not know why anyone would want to hurt him, as he generally focused on his work and the well-being of his family.

"He would never give up on anything. He was someone who strived for excellence. He strived for betterment, strived for everything better in life for his family.

"He is like an elder in the area. He's not involved in anything negative with the young people.

"He works very hard doing construction work. He built houses, worked in drainage, retaining walls and he helps the young fellas in the area by giving them jobs.

"He never complained about getting threats."

One relative said he was particularly saddened by Downes' murder as he participated in the May Day march organised by the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) in San Fernando on Monday. Crime and criminality were one of the main focuses of the march.

"Yesterday we marched against crime, and right after that he lost his life. We were very saddened.

"I think this government can do more to stop guns, drugs and all that is coming into the country...years ago we didn't have that problem, but unfortunately this is the time we are living in now."

Downes' family said he intended to finish building his home and was working towards expanding his company in the next few years.

He was the father of four and a grandfather of three.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.