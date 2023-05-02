Reasons for poor blood sugar control

Dr Maxwell Adeyemi

Many diabetic patients often express frustrations about their poor blood sugar controls despite good adherence to their diet and medications. There are many different ways blood sugar can be affected and cause problems with sugar control in people with diabetes, each person reacts differently to various items that influence blood sugar.

Sugar-free foods

A number of foods and supplements claim to be sugar free but these foods raise blood sugar levels because many of them contain carbohydrate in starches, fats and even fibres. Sugar alcohols such as sorbitol and xylitol add sweetness to food but may still have enough associated carbohydrate to raise blood sugar levels.

Chinese food/fried foods

Foods high in fat can cause blood sugar to stay higher for longer periods of time. Pizza, French fries and most fried foods are high in carbohydrates and fats. Checking your blood sugar about two hours after eating these foods will give you an idea of how high these foods raises your blood sugar.

Illness

A bout of illness such as the “flu” or virus can challenge the body. Blood sugar rises as your body tries to fight any type of illness; diarrhoea and vomiting can cause dehydration which can elevate your blood sugar, also medications such as antibiotics and decongestants may alter your blood sugar.

Stress

Be it job stress, family/relationship stress or financial problems, stress may cause your body to release hormones that can cause a rise in your blood sugar. Hormones such as cortisol and adrenalin released under stress interferes with glucose metabolism.

High glycemic index foods

Certain foods have a high glycaemic index and raises your blood glucose quicker and higher than other food types. Foods such as rice, bagels, white bread, cakes and many other foods are packed with carbohydrates and high calories, so it may be wise to be cautious of frequent consumption of such foods. Consumption of cakes, ice creams, chillers and some smoothies with high sugar contents can also contribute to fluctuating sugar levels.

Certain cooking habits

Some people also cook by “burning sugar” to cook meats and make stew that they use to consume provisions; all these serve as extra sources of glucose that the body will have to eliminate, utilise or store in the body.

Sport drinks/sweet drinks

Although the main design for sport drinks is to help individuals replenish fluids quickly, many of them contains large amounts of sugar. Some drinks marketed as “diet” drinks often contain more sugar and calories than advertised. Soft and fizzy drinks/soda contains excessive sugar and indulgence in them should be discouraged.

Steroids, water pills

Steroids used to treat rashes, arthritis, asthma and other disease can cause blood sugar levels to rise. Steroids can also trigger the development of diabetes in otherwise healthy people, hence it should be used carefully and under the guidance of a doctor in a controlled fashion.

Diuretics or water pills used for high blood pressure may raise blood sugar levels. If you are on these medications, you should monitor your blood sugar frequently.

Over-the-counter medications

Some over-the-counter medications such as cough medicines, supplements may contain sugar of alcohol, these components may raise your blood sugar levels. It is always wise to ask your doctor or the pharmacist about the possible effects that such medicines may have on your blood sugar levels.

Birth control pills

Oestrogen in birth control pills can affect the way a person with diabetes may respond to insulin, and this can adversely affect blood sugar levels. Women with diabetes should discuss their birth control options with their doctors.

Exercise

Physical exercise is good for everyone, and it’s a component of diabetes management. However, when people with diabetes do intense or endurance type exercises, their blood sugar may spike up and then drop for as long as 24 hours. Hence people with diabetes should therefore check their blood sugar levels before, during and after exercises.

Alcohol

Alcohol may interfere with blood sugar levels by elevating it at first and then dropping the levels as long as 12 hours after drinking. Alcohol drinks also contain a lot of carbohydrates and as high as seven calories per gramme which tend to elevate blood glucose levels.

Female hormones

Female blood glucose levels fluctuate during menstrual cycles as well as a menopause due to variation in hormone levels. Frequent monitoring and sometime medication adjustments may be warranted for effective blood sugar control.

Heat

Being overly hot or sweating makes your blood sugar more difficult to control. Going in and out of air conditioning can have a roller coaster like effect on your blood sugar levels, in addition, your medications, glucose machine and test strips can be affected by heat especially if kept in hot cars.

Dried fruits

People with diabetes should be aware that dried fruits contain a large amount of carbohydrates in a small serving size. For example, two tablespoons of dried raisins, cranberries or cherries have the same amount of calories as a small piece of fresh fruit, so eating a handful or two of dried fruits may cause high spikes in blood glucose levels in many individuals.

So if you are taking your medications, sticking to your recommended diet and your blood sugar remains uncontrolled, it may be due to any of the above reasons. You can examine which one may be the culprit or talk to your doctor.

