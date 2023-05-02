PCA unfazed by politicking in Brent Thomas matter

Director of the Police Complaints Authority David West. -

POLICE Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West is not worried that comments by politicians might affect the PCA's investigation into startling findings by a High Court judge about police "abducting" a TT citizen from Barbados to face criminal charges.

On April 25, Justice Devindra Rampersad made scathing findings against police officers in his judgment, in which he stayed criminal charges against firearms dealer Brent Thomas.

Thomas was first arrested on September 29, 2022, and later released. He was re-arrested in Barbados, from where he intended to travel to Miami to meet his cardiologist, and said he was forcibly returned to Trinidad on a TT Defence Force (TTDF) plane. He was later charged with possession of a series of weapons, including grenades and rifles.

In his judgement, Rampersad criticised the police for what he described as Thomas's "abduction in Barbados."

He said this involved what Thomas described as the use of a non-commercial aeroplane owned by the TTDF.

“Words cannot express the abhorrence that the court feels towards this unlawful act in a supposedly civilised society governed by a Constitution in which the freedoms of the citizens are supposed to be protected.”

In a statement on April 29, West said, "Upon receipt and perusal of the judgment, the PCA initiated an immediate investigation.

"This complaint increases the number of enquiries into similar conduct by the TTPS (TT Police Service).

"The PCA’s other FUL (firearms user licence) investigations and complaints by firearm dealers are close to completion."

Before and after West announced the PCA investigation, various politicians commented on Rampersad's statements inside and outside Parliament.

West was asked on Monday whether he was concerned that these comments and any others made in the coming days might affect the PCA's investigation.

He said, "No. The PCA operates independently of any commentary in the public domain."

Asked for an update on the probe, West said, "The PCA is progressing with the investigation concerning the conduct of TTPS officers in the Brent Thomas matter."

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal raised the incident on Friday during debate on an opposition motion of no confidence against National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds in the House of Representatives on April 28.

"From the judgment, it is said that the Defence Force assisted the TTPS to fly to Barbados and to illegally abduct a citizen of TT and bring him back to TT, to face charges and so forth."

Moonilal called on Hinds to indicate whether he had approved the TTDF's participation in this event.

In response, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young disclosed new information about the plane which brought Thomas back to Piarco.

Young said, "The fact is, that did not happen, and it was an RSS plane – the Regional Security Services (RSS) out of Barbados."

He added, "I say no more, because the court will deal with that at the appropriate level."

At the opening of the UNC's new headquarters in Chaguanas on Sunday, Moonilal commented on Young's disclosure.

“TT is not even a member of RSS. It raises more important questions as to how did they commandeer an RSS plane?”

The RSS was established in 1982 to provide Caricom with a collective response to security threats facing the region. The Caricom member states in the RSS are Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent & the Grenadines.

The RSS has an air wing, with two C26A aircraft, which are used primarily for counter-drug operations.

On Monday, in a video recording, National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith said Young's comments in Parliament had made the matter worse.

Griffith, also a former police commissioner and national security minister, said, "No law-enforcement official in this country has access to such an aircraft."

He claimed access to such assets could only be granted by "senior politicians in a country."

Griffith claimed Young confirmed that a senior government official "gave the authorisation, through a request to Caricom, for that aircraft to be used in the abduction of a TT citizen."

He further alleged this was done to allow "a few rogue elements in the police service to go to Barbados and virtually kidnap a law-abiding citizen."

Griffith said this action would cost taxpayers "over $50 million in damages."

He called on the relevant authorities to ensure the government official involved should "be thoroughly investigated to see if he or she was involved in aiding and abetting in a kidnapping."

At a news conference at the Opposition Leader's Office in Port of Spain on Monday, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said, "The PCA's investigation into this matter is a step in the right direction."

But he added it was not enough.

He joined Moonilal in calling on Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley "to state on what basis, why, and on what prompting from the TT Government did Barbados become involved in the arrest and extradition of a TT citizen from Barbados."

Rambally also called on the Prime Minister to say "why the police did not act within the law and uphold the rights of citizens."