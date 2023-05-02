Nicholas Paul beats Callum Saunders again for sprint cycling crown

Barbados cyclist Amber Joseph (L) won the women’s omnium, on Sunday, on day two of the Team Drive Phase Sport’s ‘Carnival of Speed’ event, at the National Cycling Centre, Couva. - Lincoln Holder

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul got the better of Callum Saunders for the second time over the past few days in a men’s sprint event on local soil.

Paul copped gold in the men’s sprint ahead of Saunders of New Zealand on day two of the Team Drive Phase Sport (DPS) Carnival of Speed event on Sunday at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Ryan Dodyk of Canada took bronze and Colombian Fabian Zapata was fourth. TT cyclist Quincy Alexander missed out on a medal finishing fifth.

Paul set the standard in the qualifying phase finishing in a blistering 9.711 seconds, Dodyk was second fastest in 9.930 and Saunders was third in 10.138.

On Thursday, Paul bagged gold in the men’s sprint at the Team DPS Speed Paradise event at the National Cycling Centre.

On that occasion Paul also got the better of Saunders in the final.

In the men’s Under-23 sprint, Ryan D’Abreau snatched gold ahead of Kyle Caraby and Devante Laurence. The top three riders are all from TT.

Among the men’s junior sprinters, Syndel Samaroo won gold and Danell James took second spot in a TT showdown.

In the men’s scratch 15K race, Barbadian Edwin Sutherland grabbed gold, TT cyclist Tariq Woods earned second place and Barbadian Jamol Eastmond ended third.

OTHER RESULTS

Men’s Elimination - Edwin Sutherland (Barbados); Jamol Eastmond (Barbados); Daniel Breuer (USA)

Women’s Omnium – Amber Joseph (Barbados); Yareli Mendoza (Mexico); Alexi Ramirez (TT)

Women’s Keirin – Iona Moir (Great Britain); Tachana Dalger (Suriname); Dahlia Palmer (Jamaica)