Malvern, Paragon win hockey titles

Paragon’s Kelon Skeritt, left, and Fatima’s Caleb Guiseppi go after the ball during the TT Hockey Board’s Hockey 5s game, at the Barracks in St. James, on Sunday, Paragon won 2-1. - AYANNA KINSALE

Malvern and Paragon won opened day titles when the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board Opening Day Hockey 5s tournament was held at the Police Barracks, St James on Sunday.

In the men’s final, Malvern and Police could not be separated after full time as the match ended 4-4. In the shoot-out, Malvern sealed the crown with a 4-3 win.

In the men’s semi-finals, Malvern defeated Paragon 3-0 and Police got past Defence Force 2-0.

Paragon also had a competitive match in the women’s final against Magnolia prevailing with a 3-2 win. Hockey 5s is a five-a-side tournament which is normally a faster pace. Normally in hockey 11 players are on each team.

The league competition will begin later this month.