How to be a better parent

THE EDITOR: The best job in the world is to be a parent. I kid you not. Here is how I do it and recommend you follow suit:

Be optimistic about this life. Watch your tone when speaking to your children. Lead a healthy lifestyle. Get involved in your children's lives.

Their is no perfect parent. It is a learning experience.

Parents are their children's biggest role models. Children take after their parents. Sheep do not make goat.

Happy parenting.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town