Gopee-Scoon leads trade mission to DR

OFF WE GO: Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, with participants of the Dominican Republic Trade Mission before they departed on Monday. Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon led a delegation which is currently in the Dominican Republic (DR) for a trade mission to a show from May 2-4.

The mission, organised by the TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), ExporTT, and the National Export Facilitation Organisation, seeks to exploit commercial opportunities within the DR’s market for local companies and establish and deepen strategic business and logistical relationships between manufacturers and buyers.

A release from the ministry said the mission comprises 16 companies from the food and beverage; distribution; household products; construction; oil and gas; and apparel sectors.

The companies participating include Pepe’s Marketing; HADCO; Exim Bank; Langston Roach; Micro Millings; Massy Gas; Christle Limited; Better Living Foods; DSB Limited; Lazuri Apparels; National Canners; RHS Marketing; Rojan Marketing; Premier Label Company; Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL); and VEMCO Ltd.

In addressing participants before they left on Monday, Gopee-Scoon said Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic have strong and long-standing bilateral and multilateral relations.

Representing a consumer base of approximately 11 million people with an additional 8.5 million in tourist arrivals annually, she said, “The Dominican Republic is an attractive market with significant potential to grow and expand our non-energy exports.

"As such, this mission will serve as a catalyst for the private sector to explore this export market, enhance their export profile and earn foreign exchange.”

TT enjoys a favourable trade balance with the Dominican Republic, with the main exports being urea, cereals, glass and plastic bottles, liquefied natural gas and other gases, as well as toilet paper, the release pointed out.

During the trade mission, the minister will have discussions with her ministerial counterparts in the DR, as well as other key business officials.

These discussions will seek to explore the possibilities for enhancing TT and the Dominican Republic’s trade relations and advance export prospects for local manufacturers.