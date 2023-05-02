Farley calls critics of THA control of environment 'house slaves'

Farley Augustine at the Assembly Legislature Building, Scarborough, on December 10, 2022. - File photo/Jeff K Mayers

THA Chief Secretary and electoral representative for Parlatuvier/ L’Anse Fourmi/ Speyside Farley Augustine has called for the THA to support its getting full control over Tobago’s environment.

He described those who opposed the motion as "house slaves," saying they preferred their masters to continue to control them.

The motion, tabled at the 17th plenary sitting last Thursday at the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough, was originally to be brought by Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin, but she was absent.

Presenting the motion, Augustine read from the THA Act No 40 of 1996.

“In section 25:1, it says without prejudice to section 75:1 of the Constitution, the assembly shall in relation to Tobago be responsible for the formulation and implementation of policy in respect of matters set out in the fifth schedule.

"So it says here that the THA has some responsibility that it can formulate and it can carry out. Now I think that’s the part that’s beating some people, because in some instances the Central Government will, or may have (had) in the past, policies by way of codifying the law...which the THA will now have a responsibility to carry...out.”

This, he said, was “really a battle against a house slave mentality." He said his side had never argued that a central government did not have a right to make law or even to establish a policy which did not exist at the moment in Tobago.

"What we’ve always contended...is that the execution of any such policy, or once it is related to the fifth schedule, must be by the THA.”

He said the law said for the better performance of its functions, the assembly is empowered to do all acts and take all steps as may be necessary for or incidental to the exercise of its powers or for the discharge of its duties.

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) raised concern last year that the Augustine-led THA had undertaken projects in areas such as Rockly Bay without EMA approvals. The PNM also criticised Augustine for this action.

“We can’t be in Tobago not getting our work done and waiting forever for somebody in Trinidad to decide whether or not we can execute the things that the law says we should be executing. That doesn’t make any sense, that’s not fair," Augustine said at the sitting.

"We have to also bear in mind that the THA, for almost all of its existence since 1996 to now, has always practically gone about just executing projects and in many instances have just ignored whoever is in Trinidad.”

He said he has come to realise that one of the antitheses to autonomy is hypocrisy.

“I have a principle that you don’t have to like Farley, but you must love Tobago, and even if you like Farley, you must love Tobago more. That has to be the principle.

"And so when you have people betraying the island, selling out the island – I don’t know...the going rate these days, I don’t know, with inflation and time, what is the current value of 30 shekels of silver. But we have some selling out the island for less than that, because they may think they have a political opportunity. Hypocrisy would be the death of us if we are not careful.”

Councillor Tashia Burris said the PNM, which controlled the island for 21 years, had given up Tobago’s authority to the Central Government.

“This is the current legacy – a THA left to rot under the ineffective, insular, impotent, indecisive leadership of the few who clearly did not understand the implications of their actions, or rather inactions.”

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris called the motion nonsensical and superfluous, as the PNM was of the view that it violates the law.

“It is important for us to understand as Tobagonians and citizens of the Republic of TT that what this administration is attempting to do here today is constitutionally unlawful, politically deceptive, divisive and I dare say dangerous.”

He said the executive council is supposed to uphold the law.

“This poorly drafted resolution states that not only does this undemocratic government of independents intend to remove the EMA, but they are also seeking to replace the EMA with their own institution, which would be set up for the same purpose and carry out the very same or similar mandate to that of the EMA.”

Supporting him, councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit said the executive council seemed to want to set up a body to replace the EMA. This, she said, was not necessary as there was a memorandum of understanding between the EMA and the THA, signed in 2019 and renewable every three years.

“We seem to be picking a fight with Central Government...(but) we are asking if there isn’t a better way to strike a balance between asserting ourselves and collaborating for our own benefit.”

The motion was eventually passed. Morris and Daniel-Benoit abstained.