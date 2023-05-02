Facebook ad for car leads to larceny trick

A phone displaying social media apps. Photo source: teenvogue.com

Police from the Central Division are searching for a man in connection with a report of a larceny trick.

The police said the 29-year-old victim, from South Oropouche, encountered the suspect via Facebook.

At around 5.45 pm on Friday, the victim met the suspect at Old Southern Main Road in Caroni near the Caroni police station to make a down payment for a Toyota NZE car.

The victim handed over $3,000 cash to the suspect, who then said he wanted to get the victim’s documents printed. He escorted the victim to the Trinity area, where he went inside a compound claiming he was going to get the documents.

But he then left in an unknown direction.

PC Stewart is leading the investigation.