Criminals vs law-abiding citizens - Roget: Trinidad and Tobago in a state of war

OWTU leader Ancel Roget, centre, speaks during the rally on Monday at Harris Promenade in San Fernando. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER - Lincoln Holder

PRESIDENT General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget says with armed criminals preying daily on law-abiding citizens, this country is already in a state of war, although, "they just haven't declared it as yet."

Although Roget led a May Day march under the umbrella body of the Joint Trade Union Movement (Jtum) in San Fernando to mark the 100th anniversary of May Day in TT, crime took centre stage during Roget's address.

This was the case despite issues surrounding the labour movement namely loss of jobs, rejection of government’s four per cent increase for public servants, sexual harassment in the workplace, failure to properly equip the fire service and erosion of benefits gained over the years were also highlighted during a rally at Harris Promenade.

“The country is in a state of war between criminals and law-abiding citizens and the incompetent Keith Rowley-led government cannot get a handle on it.”

While this war is happening, Roget spoke of the TTPS' leadership acceptance of the four percent salary increase offered by government offer to all public officers.

“Your union sold you out,” he declared, pointing out that police officers who daily place their lives at risk in the service of the nation, deserve much better.

“People are living in fear. The country is under siege,” he told the gathering. He said he could not talk about workers benefits, fought for and won by unions, when bandits are doing their best to ensure the workers do not live to enjoy it.

He lashed out at Government for the state of insecurity citizens are feeling, observing the issue was turned into a PR campaign via the recent Caricom two-day crime symposium, which he claimed lacked any kind of connection with what was really taking place on the ground.

While the talks were taking place at the Hyatt Regency, he said, “people continued to die, people broke down doors, came into homes and did as they please.”

He scoffed at the ban on assault rifles as a deterrent, saying such a ban was already legislated.

Asking, how many can say their lives have improved under Rowley's administration – in power since 2015 – Roget said the lack of proper governance is not only manifested in crime, but in poor road conditions, poor health facilities, the inability to provide proper equipment for the fire services, holes in school fences and national insecurity and deeply entrenched feelings of fear.

“Not everybody who look like you is for you. Under the PNM and Rowley the country has taken a precipitous fall into the abyss of destruction," he declared.

Saying the prime responsibility of any government is the safety and security of its citizens and that taxes are deducted monthly from salaries to ensure this, Roget said Rowley was blaming everyone else including the US, for the state of crime in this country.

Asserting the importance of May Day which ensured eight instead of 12-hour work days, benefits of overtime, a pension plan, paid annual leave and sick leave, and medical plans, Roget said some of these gains are under attack.

Alluding to those unions in the public service which have accepted Government’s four per cent offer, Roget declared, “Some of us are our own worst enemy, going against your union, giving up particular benefits because of friendship with the boss, the manager.”

But in a brief address, general secretary of the Amalgamated Workers Union (which accepted the four per cent wage offer) Cassandra Tommy made it clear this union was not in the pocket of any political party.

She said when the union accepted the offer it did so as an independent organisation. While the decision was not highly favoured, she said, the view of Amalgamated then and even now, is that it was acting in the best interest of its members.