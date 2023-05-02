Couva man held by cops with dogs’ help denied bail

File photo -

The man held by the police with the assistance of two police dogs – Nero 2 and Bon – has been denied bail and remanded into custody.

Brent White faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince charged with having marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The magistrate told him of his right to apply to a judge in chambers on the issue of bail.

The case has been adjourned to May 29.

White, 31, of Lisas Gardens in Couva, was held on Friday during a sting exercise which Snr Supt Pierre and Supt Montrichard co-ordinated.

After surveilling the area, the police searched his premises in his presence.

PCs Borneo and Charles, and the dogs allegedly found a black garbage bag containing ten plastic packets each of marijuana.

ASP Ablacksingh and Insp Sylvan led the exercise, which acting Cpl Baboolal supervised.

The marijuana weighed 5.57 kilogrammes.

PC Flemming laid the charge.