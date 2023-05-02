Bomb threats a lead-up to 2025 election?

Students from Queens Royal College gather at a muster point at the Queen's Park Savannah after e-mailed bomb threats caused the school to be evacuated on Friday morning. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: We know what we mean when we say, "Nah man, never happen." Who would expect our schoolchildren to be terrorised? Nah man, not our children.

I happen to be in a maxi-taxi and saw the students of Queen's Royal College (QRC) in the Queen's Park Savannah. Strange, but I did not think of a bomb scare. Possibly a school exercise of some sort.

At Memorial Park I saw Holy Name Convent students being led into the park. Very strange. Then I got a WhatsApp about the bomb threats to schools. Never happen! How could anyone be so awful?

Then I put on my conspiracy-theory thinking hat and thought: Ah ha, general election 2025 politricks.

Is this is the reason for the terror e-mails? Is somebody using children to score political points? If so they just shot themselves in the foot, their face and the head.

Do people really believe scaring women and children like that will be successful at the hustings? If so I have a message for them: That is unbelievably brain dead.

As we say in local parlance, joke is joke but damn joke is no joke.

General election 2025 will be the mother of all elections. The electorate will decide. If the e-mails were meant to frighten people they could have the opposite effect.

Will the St Ann's mental facility have extra rooms in 2025?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin