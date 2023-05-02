5 UWI students to read at Playwrights Workshop

Shakira Burton -

The May instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS) will feature the cold reading of five plays by the University of the West Indies Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) playwriting students over the course of two days.

Reading are held the first Wednesday of every month.

The readings will take place on May 3 and 4 at 7 pm at Queen's Hall lobby, St Ann's Road, Port of Spain, and online via Zoom.

Chains of Regret by Alister Edwards is a folklore story set in Morne Diablo Village. The play centres on a daughter's curse, a promise, and the birth of the lagahoo.

A Moruga Folklore Tale by Shakira Burton tells the story of a Moruga community, Indian Walk. It details the love affair of a married man and woman that turns deadly.

In Main Ridge by Mickela Stewart, a group escaping their slave masters travels deep into the Main Ridge to start their new life, but worse is yet to come as creatures begin to creep out of the dark, uncharted forest.

The Fight by Kaya Edwards is a spiritual-based play that follows the lives of two Baptist girls.

Double Done by Blessed Smith is about a married woman who isn’t where she wants to be in life and wants to experience it from another point of view, which leads her to live a double life.

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the public to join in person at Queen's Hall or via Zoom to listen to the readings and participate in the discussion to help the playwrights with further development of the scripts.

Join Zoom meetings:

Wednesday: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85731944519. Meeting ID: 857 3194 4519

Thursday: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86100865714. Meeting ID: 861 0086 5714

More info:

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. Plays read in 2023 for the Monthly Readers Theatre Series will qualify for workshopping, staging and award consideration at the New Play Festival 2024.

For further info or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293 or visit Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt/playwrightsworkshoptt/.