Tobago murder probe at sensitive stage

File photo -

There has been no arrest in the murder of 40-year-old Donneil Thomas, with investigators pointing out that investigations are at a very sensitive stage.

This was Sgt Joseph Jordan's position as he spoke on the Tobago Updates morning show on Monday.

“The matter is being investigated and they have some good information. It is at a sensitive stage. As with every offence and especially every murder, we try our best to solve it,” he said.

He added, “The matter will be solved and the person or people (responsible) would be brought to justice.”

Last Thursday, Thomas became Tobago's fourth murder victim for the year.

The father of one from Mentor Drive, Luke Road, in Signal Hill, was a labourer at the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Rural Development. Police said a gunman shot him at his home, then escaped.

ACP Tobago Collis Hazel told Newsday neighbours heard gunshots at around 3.45 pm and called the police who on arrival, found Thomas already dead.

Hazel warned that the killer should give up himself within the next 48 hours or else “life would not be easy on paradise island for you thereafter.”

Speaking on the issue on Monday, Sgt Jordan said: “Certainly, we are doing all that we need to do. We are doing extra to ensure this person or these persons are brought to justice.” Homicide Bureau officers are continuing investigations.

Tobago’s first murder took place on February 9, when Plymouth resident Nigel Sandy was shot near his home and died at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Alex “Papa” Cooper, 22, originally from Moruga, was the island’s second murder victim; he was gunned down at Logwood Park, Scarborough on April 9. Lynch Bovell, 49, of Sesame Street, Bethel, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on April 12, after being shot on April 8.