South storm to Price Club/TTCB under-17 cricket title

South Under-17 cricket team celebrate after winning the Price Club North-South Cricket Classic. In the middle are Rihanna Sony and Jason Abdool of Price Club Supermarket. - courtesy TT Cricket Board

SOUTH ZONE lifted their Price Club/TT Cricket Board North-South 50-over Classic title with an eight-wicket victory in the Under-17 final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Monday.

The match was scheduled to be played last week but because of rain it was postponed.

The North batsmen did not turn up as they were all out for 86 in 32.1 overs. It could have been worse for North as at one stage they were 22/6 after ten overs.

The lower order showed some resistance with Stepphan McPherson scoring 21 and Abdul Raheem Toppin making 17. Aadian Racha was unplayable, ending with figures of 3/7 in six overs. Alexander Chase and Alvin Sonny grabbed 2/15 (five overs) and 2/20 (six overs), respectively.

The South batsmen made light work of the inadequate total, getting to the target in just 8.3 overs. TT Under-15 captain Brendan Boodoo struck seven fours and two sixes in his innings of 47 not out off 26 deliveries to propel South to 89/2.

Luke Ali chipped in with 17 off 15 balls.

Price Club employees helped distribute individual awards after the match. Racha was handed a trophy for Player of the Match and Boodoo took home the prize for the best batsman. Allan Suchit copped the best fielder award after taking five catches and running out a North batsman. South won the Under-15 North-South Classic in March.

The Under-19 North-South Classic will be held at National Cricket Centre from 9.30 am on Tuesday.

Summarised Scores:

NORTH 86 (32.1 overs) (Stepphan McPherson 21, Abdul Raheem Toppin 17; Aadian Racha 3/7, Alexander Chase 2/15, Alvin Sonny 2/20) vs SOUTH 89/2 (8.3 overs) (Brendan Boodoo 47 not out, Luke Ali 17) South won by eight wickets.