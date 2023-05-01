Senate debates land acquisition on Tuesday

Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan -

THE Senate debate a motion in the name of Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan to approve a decision by President Christine Kangaloo on the acquisition of land for the construction of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension to Manzanilla Phase One from Cumuto Junction to Toco Main Road, Chainage. The motion covers 32 parcels of land in the Guaico/Tamana area.

The House of Representatives passed this motion when it sat on April 26.

While there is no sitting of the House this week, its Standing Finance Committee will meet at 1.30 pm on Friday.

The subject of the meeting is listed on the Parliament's website as "consideration of the supplementation and variation of appropriation 2023." The specific details of what the committee, which comprises all 41 members of the House, will discuss are yet to be announced.

On Wednesday the Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee will meet at 2.30 pm to discuss the issue of food security.

This committee, as well as the Standing Finance Committee of the House, is chaired by Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George