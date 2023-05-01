Santa Cruz man shot dead

Stock photo

A 32-year-old Santa Cruz man was shot dead near his home on Sunday night.

Police said residents of Ramkissoon Branch Trace, off the Santa Cruz Old Road, heard gunshots at around 8.50 pm and called the police.

Officers from the North Eastern Division Task Force found Mark Juman bleeding at the side of the road from gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

A district medical officer was called in and declared Juman dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and the San Juan CID also visited the scene.