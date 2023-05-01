Relative of murdered Train Line man: Curfew in the community

In this file photo, crime scene investigators processing a fatal shooting at Trainline Village, St Augustine South. - Photo by Roger Jacob

A relative of murdered watermelon vendor Dillon Joseph says their neighbourhood of Train Line Village, St Augustine is under an unofficial curfew, as residents are too scared to venture outdoors from as early as midday.

Joseph, 30, was at his watermelon stall on the Caroni Savannah Road, Caroni, at around 1.13 pm last Wednesday when a black Nissan Tiida drove up and two men got out and shot and killed Joseph.

A 37-year-old fish vendor was also shot.

Joseph was the fifth Train Line Village resident to be killed for the year thus far.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, one of Joseph's relatives said the violence has frightened residents to the point where they remain inside for most of the afternoon and evening.

"There are a lot of problems in the area right now.

"We want to have a wake for him (Joseph), but we're frightened. Any time we see a strange vehicle or anything we get scared and get inside.

"From around minutes to 12 pm and sometimes around 3 pm, there's no one on the road outside. It turns into a ghost town around that time."

He said this began as a result of the murders that have happened in the area this year.

The relative did not want to say much, as he felt his life could also be at risk.

He said relatives wanted to plan Joseph's funeral as quietly as possible to avoid attracting the attention of criminals.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.