Rambally rejects PM's linking UNC to bomb threat

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally. FILE PHOTO -

CHAGUANAS West MP Dinesh Rambally has flatly denied the Prime Minister's remarks in which he sought to link the Opposition to the bomb threats on Friday which disrupted classes at over 50 schools across the country.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Rambally told Dr Rowley to "go to hell," as he reacted to the PM's attempt to link the UNC to the e-mailed bomb threats at the PNM's family day in Toco on Sunday.

Rowley asked his listeners if it was just accidental (coincidental) that bomb threats were made on the same day of an Opposition no-confidence motion against National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds in the House of Representatives.

Rambally said Rowley's remarks were "very disturbing" and, "a desperate attempt to deflect attention" from the pathetic performance of the Government.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we reject any insinuation, any suggestion and/or any statement to the effect that the Opposition UNC was in any way involved in that act of terror last Friday.

"I want to tell Dr Rowley that he can go to hell and take his irresponsible statements with him. The population rejects you Dr Rowley and we reject your dotish statements."

Rambally said it was no coincidence Hinds was minister whilst all of the national security apparatus is malfunctioning.

"It is not a coincidence that crime has been spiralling out of control since 2015 with the rate of murders having reached its highest in 2022 whilst Hinds is minister.

"It is not a coincidence that whilst Rowley and Hinds lead the National Security Council, crime is a run-away train.

"It is as a direct result of the Rowley-led PNM Government’s incompetence, ineptitude and rampant corruption and mismanagement that the country is experiencing rampant crime and poverty."

Rambally asked if Rowley not being in the House last Friday was him running away from debating the no-confidence motion against Hinds.

He said if Rowley was a true leader he would have attended Parliament to allay people's fear after the bomb scare.

"He should have reassured the nation that everything was in place, all agencies were on alert, to treat with any untoward eventuality."

Rambally lamented that Hinds had not viewed the bomb threats as an act of terror, but had said, "It may have been just an ordinary miscreant.”

He said the ministry should have improved its cyber security, including better filtering of emails, stronger firewalls, and clear lines of emergency communication with police and educational authorities.

"The Government boasts of its response simply because it was a day where all’s well that ends well. But God forbid, had there been an emergency, what level of preparedness would the hospitals be in? Have they been trained to deal with mass casualties? Is there an existing policy in place?

"Are there designated hospitals in the North, Central, South? Had there been an emergency, how would parents of children been informed/treated/comforted?"

He condemned the bomb scare perpetrators, saying schools were sacred places for children.

Rambally urged Rowley to discuss the Opposition's call for "stand your ground" laws which give home-owners leeway to use deadly force against intruders instead of the minimal force approach mandated under traditional British law, following a spate of recent home invasions.

He said Florida (US) in 2005 enacted stand-your-ground legislation, while Canada greatly expanded its self-defence in 1990 (driven by the judiciary) and in 2012 expanded the scope of justifiable homicide and home defence (driven by the judiciary.)

Rambally said, "Canada's national and legal culture inoculated it against the systematic bias and arbitrary outcomes experienced in Florida and other US jurisdictions with expansive self-defence laws. "Rowley has held on to the US culture, system and issues but has not bothered to look elsewhere."