QPCC into 50 Over final after 57-run win vs Central Sports

Queen’s Park Cricket Club batsman Tion Webster - Angelo Marcelle

Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) spun webs around Central Sports to seal a 57-run playoff victory and a spot in the Premiership I 50 Over Tournament final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Sunday.

Tion Webster’s blistering knock of 119 runs partnered with Yannic Cariah’s stellar 74 and Amir Jangoo’s unbeaten half century launched the Parkites to 337/6, batting first.

Central Sports, in reply, churned out promising knocks from Aaron Alfred (54) and Terrance Hinds (49) but still fell short of the target as they were dismissed for 280 from 47.3 overs, courtesy well-woven spells from the QPCC spinners.

The results for QPCC saw them advance to Saturday’s final against preliminary round table–toppers Clarke Road United.

Sent in to bat, the Parkites lost opener Jeremy Solozano early on without scoring. Isaiah Rajah (13) joined a firing Webster but soon perished, trapped leg before by Hinds.

Cariah’s introduction saw him and Webster teams up to build a 151-run partnership. Cariah’s 74 entailed seven fours and came from 88 balls. When he was dismissed, Goolie (39) and Jangoo (50 not out) batted well in the final overs to get to 337. Central Sports gave away 41 extras.

Their best bowlers were Rayad Emrit (2/57) and Hinds (2/59).

In response, Central Sports batted fairly well but lost wickets in pairs. When opener Kjorn Ottley (25) fell with 51 runs on the board, fellow opener Kamil Pooran (22) perished five runs later. Goolie and Khary Pierre taking the first two scalps.

Lendl Simmons (22) was next to go which made it 112/3 but new batsman Mark Deyal (duck) failed to trouble the scorer (112/4). At 159/5, Alex Antoine was caught and bowled by Bryan Charles and two runs later, Aaron Alfred (54) fell to Cariah.

Hinds played to win in the remaining overs and scored 49 while number 11 batsman Emrit hit 23 from 13. But it was not to be, as they went all out for 280, with 15 balls remaining.

Cariah’s (3/64) leg spin did most of the damage while off-spinners Goolie (2/39) and Charles (2/48) also snagged a couple. Pierre (1/44) and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel (1/43) were also among the wickets.

Summarised Scores

QPCC 337/6 – Tion Webster 119, Yannic Cariah’s 74, Amir Jangoo’s 50 not out, Jyd Goolie 39; Rayad Emrit 2/57, Terrance Hinds 2/59 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 280 (47.3) – Aaron Alfred 54, Terrance Hinds 49, Jesse Bootan 27, Kjorn Ottley 25, Rayad Emrit 23, Kamil Pooran 22, Lendl Simmons 22; Yannic Cariah’s 3/64, Jyd Goolie 2/39, Bryan Charles 2/48