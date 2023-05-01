President meets San Fernando government primary students who studied her

President Christine Kangaloo, alongside her husband Kerwyn Garcia, plays a game about the presidency created by the standard four class of San Fernando Girls' Government Primary School who visited President's House on Monday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

At the President’s inauguration on March 20, while giving her speech, Christine Kangaloo made a special announcement, mentioning a project done by the standard four class of the San Fernando Girls’ Government Primary School.

The school is also the first to visit the President’s House since Kangaloo entered office.

At the presentation on Monday, the students came up one by one and talked about the roles and responsibilities of the President with the help of a PowerPoint presentation.

Afterwards, four of them showed Kangaloo a board game they had created to help teach everyone what a president does. They taught her the rules and she played the game, the Presidency, with them.

Afterwards, they showed Kangaloo their profile of her, filled with pictures and tidbits about her life.

Each student was required to put together a presentation on Kangaloo, and they were all laid out on a table for her to look at. She picked one of the folders and commended the student who did it on her neat handwriting and ability to put together the information so clearly.

Kangaloo told the student while she was being presented with the profile that she would cherish it and keep it in her personal archives.

Kangaloo was also presented with an award and a gift by two other students. While being presented with the award, she stood up, saying she couldn’t hear what the student had to say. She comforted the standard four student and told her to pretend she was mad at someone and project her voice into the microphone in front of her.

She hugged the four students who presented her with these tokens of appreciation.

Since she is still recovering from an injury she suffered while exercising outside, the President’s husband Kerwyn Garcia expressed his gratitude on behalf of them both.

He said, “This is as good a presentation and production (as) any adult in this situation could have put together. You have made yourself extremely proud and you have made us extremely proud.”

He added that Kangaloo is anxious to chat with the children more and will do so once she has recovered, so they could look forward to an in-person visit to their school soon, when they will talk more about the Presidency and how they can help the public better understand her roles and responsibilities.

Kangaloo served as the President of the Senate before becoming President-elect on January 19 and President on March 20.