One dead, two wounded near Caroni primary school

Undertakers remove the body of a man identified as Ronnie who was killed behind the Munroe Road Hindu Primary School, Cunupia on Monday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

An attack near a Caroni primary school led to a farmer being killed and two men injured on Monday morning.

Police said five men in two silver Toyota Hilux SUVs drove through a dirt track to get to a piece of land behind the Munroe Road Hindu Primary School at around 10.30 am.

While they were driving in, one of the SUVs knocked down a 34-year-old man.

Men got out of the other SUV and chopped a 38-year-old man on his left wrist.

A third man, identified as Ronnie Pierre, was shot and killed in the attack.

Passers-by took the injured men to the hospital, where they remained up to Monday afternoon.

Investigators were still collecting information on the incident up to 2.30 pm.

Newsday spoke to a relative of the chopped man, who said he was confused over what had happened and hoped to get more information soon.

"I was doing a job when I got a message that something happened. I stopped everything and ran over here.

"Crime is just getting out of hand. The fact that this happened near to a school makes it even worse.

"What would have happened if the children were playing outside?"

Speaking with Newsday, an official at the school, who asked not to be named, described the incident as frightening and shocking.

"Fortunately the children were inside, and from our knowledge, no one witnessed anything at all. All the same, it happened in close proximity to the school.

"The guy who was killed did agriculture and had crops in the back there. So he's not a stranger to us.

"It's traumatising for something to happen this close to a school. You read about it every day in the newspapers, but it feels different when it comes home."

The official said the community was generally quiet, and could not think of any other recent crimes in the area.

He added that he was pleased with the response time of the police.

Classes were dismissed just after 12 pm.

While Newsday was at the school, several parents were seen collecting their children and taking them home.

One man said while he was grateful that no students or teachers were hurt during the incident, it was still a frightening experience for him and his family.

"I came from as far away as Couva when I heard what happened. I just dropped everything and drove up here right away.

"It's a frightening thought, because as a parent you don't know what to think. Your mind just goes to the worst thing possible."

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are continuing enquiries.