Money woes see TT out FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifiers, AmeriCup

In this November 2022 file photo, TT’s Moriba DeFreitas (4) and Ahkeel Boyd (1) engage the crowd after Boyd made a basket and drew a foul on route to TT’s victory over the Dominican Republic in their quarter-final clash at the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCupon Miami, Florida. -

A lack of funds is one of the core reasons why Trinidad and Tobago will not compete at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifiers (May 6-7) in Israel and the FIBA AmeriCup (December 1-3) in Puerto Rico.

This is what National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) president Jason Hills said to some players of the TT men’s team during a meeting at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, in Pleasantville, on Sunday.

The team will now miss out on two major international competitions, both of which would have aided their journey to possible 2024 Olympic qualification. Additionally, a TT women’s 3x3 team was also carded to contest the AmeriCup.

On Saturday, Hills issued a statement asking players and staff to meet at the South venue after the “NBFTT received confirmation that TT has been replaced in the World Cup Qualifiers.”

At the meeting, men’s 3x3 player Moriba DeFreitas said Hills placed the majority of the blame for TT’s non-participation on financial shortcomings.

Newsday contacted Hills for confirmation of what he said but was told to send him an email.

Via telephone, Hills said, “The meeting was held between some members of the board and some members of the team that was in training. An explanation was given as to why we will not be attending the World Cup Qualifiers. The players were not really happy with the explanation. Send me an email please and I’ll give you a report on it.”

Newsday emailed the questions before 3pm, but received no response up to press time on Sunday.

Before the meeting, however, Hills sent an email response to questions sent by another Newsday reporter on Friday, saying, “And as to why the NBFTT missed the AmeriCup deadline. It is simple: The present board did not have access to our funds to make the payment on time.”

DeFreitas though, tried to explain what Hills said to the players present.

“From my understanding, we were registered (for World Cup Qualifiers). But they said it’s because we didn’t get the money. Money was one of the problems.”

He said the meeting was uncomfortable despite being joined by fellow TT players Nathyon Lewis and Mikhal Phillip. Also present was coach Milan Stamenkovic.

“I didn’t really like the vibes (of the meeting). It was a step in the right direction but in terms of the overall views of the meeting, I didn’t really like it. The meeting was long and tiring,” DeFreitas added.

TT was scheduled to begin the Americup in the main pool but both the men’s 3x3 and women’s 3x3 teams were not registered by the NBFTT. Therefore, TT were replaced.

TT was carded to participate in possibly five tournaments in 2023 which would have contributed quality ranking points toward the Olympic Qualifier in 2024. Those tournaments are World Cup Qualifier, 2023 World Cup, Central American and Caribbean Games Games, Pan American Games and FIBA AmeriCup 2023.

Stamenkovic hinted that TT’s omission from this year’s AmeriCup also makes it tougher for the team to qualify for next year’s edition.

NBFTT vice-president of organisation and development Daron Lall spoke briefly on the meeting’s outcome.

He said it was “productive” but did not want to share too much information since he “already painted a target on his back” and the situation was “very stressful.”

“Everybody shared their opinion. He (Hills) told all the players exactly what was going on. He was very open and honest and told everyone what was happening,” Lall said.