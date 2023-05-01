Judiciary: Vouchers at Lotto booths to pay court fines

File Photo

THE Judiciary has announced that vouchers to pay court fines and fees are now available for purchase at NLCB lotto booths across the country.

In a press release on Monday, the Judiciary said it is "extremely pleased" by this new development.

It said there are two different CourtPay vouchers – the CourtPay maintenance voucher and the CourtPay fines and fees voucher.

"These vouchers offer customers a cash payment option for court-ordered maintenance, fines and fees.

"For maintenance, it is the first step towards addressing delays in payments out which customers have been encountering."

For fines and fees, it said, this creates another way to pay: people can either pay online using a credit card or chip-enabled debit card or buy a CourtPay fines and fees voucher at any NLCB Lotto booth, then use it to pay online via the CourtPay portal.

It added that those without internet access can visit any court or virtual access customer centre to use the Judiciary's public kiosks.

Also, it said, those with traffic tickets issued before May 26, 2020 who are yet to pay will only pay 50 per cent of their ticket if a payment is made by July 31.

Outstanding mask and/or safe zone fines (Public Health fixed penalties) issued before May 1, must be paid by July 31.

"Non-payment of these fines by the above-mentioned dates can result in heavier penalties," it warned.