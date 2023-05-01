Jaydon Prowell’s last-minute goal gives AC Port of Spain 2-1 win vs Rangers

JAYDON Prowell grabbed a stoppage-time winner to secure a 2-1 comeback victory for AC Port of Spain against Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in a top-of-the-table clash of the TT Premier Football League on Sunday at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, Arima.

Rangers started the game briskly by attacking down the flanks with striker Isaiah Lee terrorising AC’s defence. Lee’s pace proved to be too much for his opponents, as he was brought down in the penalty area and referee Nikolia Nyron pointed to the spot.

Former national midfielder Ataulla Guerra made no mistake sending national goalkeeper Marvin Phillip the wrong way for the 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. One minute later utility player Jameel Neptune almost pulled a goal back for the “Town Boys”, but his shot beat goalkeeper Jabari Brice but ricocheted off the goalpost.

However, AC were not to be disappointed when midfielder Che Benny placed an elusive ball from the half-line over the top for Jomoul Francois who ran onto the ball and his shot from an acute angle came off the legs of goalie Brice then rolled into goal in the 28th minute.

Rangers’ midfielder Kaihim Thomas broke away on a counterattack in the 37th minute and was inches away from a goal but a much-needed fingertip save from Phillip kept it level at 1-1.

The pace in the second period slowed as the players on both teams tired and it was difficult to string passes on the rugged outfield. The game was heading to a draw until AC`s coach Walt Noreiga added fresh legs of Sedale Mclean, Prowell and Jean-Heim Mc Fee in the last few minutes giving them the momentum.

Noriega`s roll of the dice paid off because all his substitutes played according to his plans. In the 92nd minute, Mc Fee smartly dribbled away from Rangers central defender Jevon Morris to slip a pass across the goal for an unmarked Jaydon Prowell who calmly slotted it home for the game 2-1 winner that extends their lead at the top of the table.

In the other game at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, W Connection whipped Cunupia FC 3-0. Connection got a double from Marvin Waldrop in the 46th minute and 51st from the penalty spot. Neil Benjamin Jr was the next scorer for the Savonetta Boys in the 76th minute.

Point Fortin`s debutant and national striker Marcus Joseph scored in stoppage time (90+3) to give his team a 2-1 win over Police FC. Joseph`s other goal came in the 19th minute whilst Jevaughn Thomas was the lone scorer for Police in the 32nd.

National defender and Club Sando player Alvin Jones scored in the fourth minute to notch a narrow 1-0 victory over Morvant Caledonia United.