Gonzales: Government to reduce reliance on Desalcott

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said Government intends to wean domestic customers off water from the Desalination Company of TT (Desalcott) and improve the Water and Sewerage Authority's (WASA) production to satisfy their needs.

Gonzales made these comments to the media during a tour of well drilling sites in Couva and Freeport on Monday.

"Our objective is that in so far as it relates to the domestic (water) grid, customers will be supplied with water from underground sources and from our surface water sources (by WASA)."

He said Desalcott could continue to provide water to industrial plants.

Among the initiatives Government is exploring to boost WASA's water production is a desalination plant in Cedros whichWASA will run.

Given challenges with respect to accessing ground or surface water in Cedros, Gonzales said building a desalination plant there is an option. He added that this could see 10,000 to 15,000 people in Cedros/Icacos receiving a 24/7 water supply.

The tendering process for this plant will begin next month.

Gonzales said Desalcott's Point Lisas plant is still grappling with algae blooms in its pipelines, causing its daily production to drop from 40 to 30 million gallons of water daily. He added that the new WASA desal plant and other WASA water production facilities will be examined to protect them against such ecological challenges.

Asked how these water shortfalls are being dealt with, Gonzales said that matter is being addressed by a team of WASA, Desalcott and ministry officials.

Whenever these situations occur, Desalcott produces more than its contracted 40 million gallon per day supply to make up for water lost while its plant's production was down.

While describing Government's relationship with Desalcott as good and the company as a critical stakeholder, Gonzales did not believe the take-or-pay arrangement that the UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) government entered into with Desalcott in 2014 is benefiting Trinidad and Tobago.

He said a key feature of the agreement is that "if you don't take the water you still have to pay for it."

Gonzales did not believe it was right for taxpayers to be paying $700 million annually to Desalcott for its water when "you still have so many people complaining for water."

He said, "My understanding is that we have until 2028 to 2030 with this contract."

Asked about the PP's focus on desalinated water and ignoring other water sources, Gonzales said, "I am not disappointed. I am very disgusted."

He recalled the PP did nothing to improvement water supplies after it accessed a $1 billion loan from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Gonzales also recalled that $400 million which the PP sourced to restructure WASA resulted in workers being sent home and then reinstated at the authority.

Gonzales said WASA's board of commissioners had said it will soon present him with the names of the new executive leadership of the authority.

He added that he stays far away from that process to ensure there is no perception of political interference.