Belmont teachers weighing refuse-to-work option

Police officers on the compound of Belmont Secondary School, Belmont where two gunmen accosted the school's safety officer on April 28. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

FOLLOWING the confrontation last Friday between gunmen and a safety officer at the Belmont Secondary School last week, frightened teachers are said to be exploring all of their options, including the right to refuse to work because of an unsafe environment.

Also, the school's Parent Teachers Association (PTA) is threatening to withhold students from classes, until a damaged perimeter fence at the back of the school is repaired. Members of the PTA staged a placard protest outside the school compound on Monday.

President of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin told reporters on Monday that teachers at that school were working under less than acceptable conditions for a long time and the incident was serious enough to warrant changes.

He spoke during May Day celebrations in San Fernando organised by the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM).

“An industrial officer is presently at the school advising and guiding our members in doing the refusal to work (option).

“I believe they have a very good argument to institute the refusal to work because they have been working under these conditions for quite a long time. For a number of years.”

He outlined a number of security issues including the breach to the perimeter fence as well as removal of a school safety officer.

“There were supposed to be two safety officers at this point in time. The ministry saw it fit to remove one and send him to another school.

“When we (TTUTA) visited last Friday, we observed there were three out of the complement of four security officers at the gate. That is not sufficient. Teachers have had enough. TTUTA has had enough. It is time the ministry ensures safety for all people on the plant.”

“Is it that someone has to be injured or, God forbid, killed on the plant,” he asked.

“We understand the ministry’s plight in terms of finances, but we are saying this is serious and they have to find money to deal with it.”

Lum Kim also addressed the “exploitation” of substitute teachers being used to fill vacancies.

Many substitute teachers are not unionised members and as such do not enjoy the same benefits of TTUTA members.

Nevertheless, Lum Kim said, TTUTA will make representation to the ministry to ensure all teachers – whether substitute or not – are given their just due in terms of salaries they earn.

“Substitute teachers cannot be seen as parallel to the teaching service. The ministry cannot be using temporary teachers to fill vacancies and have it prolonged in terms of not having those established positions filled with the requisite personnel.”

Accounting for the absence of a large number of TTUTA members at the May Day rally, Lum Kin said teachers were eager to return to classrooms on Monday to make up for the time lost because of the bomb threats last Friday.

“Although they are not present physically, teachers stand in solidarity with TTUTA and the trade union movement and we are here to represent this,” Lum Kin said.