Banter, excitement ahead of Intercol T20 finals

Captains of the teams in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol T20 finals alongside league officials and sponsors at a press conference on Monday at the Courtyard Marriott, Port of Spain. (From left) Vice-president of the Secondary Schools Cricket League Sharaz Mohammed, from left, Presentation, San Fernando captain Nickyle Jalim, SSCL president Nigel Maraj, Rio Claro West skipper Kiera Superville, Holy Name Convent co-captain Jessica Davis, Fatima captain Joshua Davis, PowerGen general manager Haydn Furlonge and PowerGen's corporate communications officer Francois Ottley. - Jelani Beckles

IT WILL be a North versus South showdown when the boys and girls finals of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol T20 competitions bowl off on Wednesday. The teams were beaming with confidence at a media conference on Monday, with friendly banter taking place between the captains.

In the girls final, Holy Name Convent will play Rio Claro West Secondary from 1 pm at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

At 6 pm, the boys final will see Fatima College lock horns with Presentation College, San Fernando.

At the Courtyard Marriot Hotel in Port of Spain, Fatima captain Joshua Davis, grandson of former West Indies batsman Bryan Davis, said, “This season I have had the pleasure of leading a magnificent group of guys who have all worked tirelessly to evolve into a well-balanced and dynamic team.”

Davis reminded Presentation, San Fernando that Fatima have already defeated their namesake – Presentation College, Chaguanas – in the semi-finals,

“For my opponents from the South, I say to you that your excellence this year is duly acknowledged…In case you missed our semi-final, we are already in a Presentation-slaying mood, so enjoy your magical season because come this Wednesday we will show you some magic of our own when we turn lions into lambs.” Presentation, San Fernando are nicknamed the Pres Lions.

Presentation, San Fernando captain Nickyle Jalim acknowledged Davis’s remarks saying, “Good speech, Josh.”

The two are familiar with each other as they have represented TT at junior level for the past few years.

Jalim said, “Representing Pres throughout the years has been an honour and a privilege. It has been a dream come true for myself and my team-mates.”

Jalim said when he saw his first Intercol T20 final in 2015 he wanted to get the experience of playing in such a prestigious match.

“Thankfully this Wednesday me and my team will be given that opportunity...This time, Presentation College will remain unbeaten and bring home the Intercol title.”

Presentation ended the 50-over season unbeaten on their way to the title and are perfect so far in the T20 tournament.

The girls captains avoided the banter for the most part, but were still confident of victory. Rio Claro West captain Kiera Superville said there is a special bond in her team.

She said, “At Rio Claro West we are not a team, but a family. We have arrived in this final with hope in our hearts and a strong vibration in our souls.”

Superville said when Machel Mantano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous sang the 2019 Road March winner Famalay, they were referring to the Rio Claro West girls' cricket team.

Superville said the journey has had challenges as sponsorship is limited.

“However, we are here on a mission which is to bring glory to our school, community, parents, zone and educational district. By God’s grace this title will be heading in a southerly direction on Wednesday afternoon.”

Mackela Lamorell, Chelsea Ramlakhan, Arrissa Samaroo and Superville are expected to lead the charge for Rio Claro.

Charlotte Mack, one of two Holy Name co-captains, said, “To my fellow team-mates, I am proud how we have worked and how far we have come, and keep up the camaraderie and team work in the finals…We wish Rio Claro West all the best and we look forward to meeting you later this week.”

Mack wants GOOD sportsmanship to be shown in the finals. Mack said co-captain and opening bowler Jessica Davis, the Fatima captain's sister, and opening batter Zakiyah Harrilal can make a difference in the final.

The captains thanked PowerGen for their dedication to schools cricket through sponsorship which has existed since 1996.