Rohan's love for football, farming

Rohan Joseph is following closely in his father’s footsteps. The eight-year-old student of Arima Boys RC is a footballer, a farmer and wants to be in the military when he grows up, “just like my dad,” Nigel Joseph. But on weekends he too has an unlikely follower – his favourite cattle he has fondly named The Follower.

“She likes to follow me around because she likes me,” Rohan told Newsday Kids.

Because of the logistics with his mother’s job and with school, during the week Rohan lives at his mother’s parents' home in Arima, and on weekends he lives at his family's farm in Morne Diablo, Penal.

And because he loves football so much, Rohan belongs to two football clubs – Adrenaline Football Academy in Arima and Cox Football Coaching Academy in Penal.

“I love the sport. I play as a striker with Adrenaline and defence with Cox, but I never mix up my roles when I play.”

The dedicated footballer trains with his Arima club on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and with his Penal club on Saturdays.

Rohan has plans to play for a club in England when he gets older, but hasn’t decided on which one yet.

“Last weekend I played in two matches. We lost the two and I felt depressed,” he said. But he understands that he is still at the stage where he and his team mates are learning the techniques of the game.

He said when he is in Morne Diablo, he helps his father to take care of the cattle and plant corn, peas, sorrel, and sometimes limes and pineapples.

“At the back of the house there is a farm. I like going into the bush with my dad. Mummy is not a bush girl, she likes to stay home.

“I tie the cattle and pick fruits,” especially his favourite, starch mangoes.

“Sometimes I step in cattle dung, but I just take off my boots and wipe them off.”

He said he enjoys feeding The Follower and the other cattle with grass and sometimes leaves from trees.

“I want to take over the farm and be a footballer when I grow up. I also want to work in the military and be a teacher. I want to have a nice wife (like mummy and granny) and two children,” he said.

Rohan’s favourite subjects are math and agricultural science.

“Math because it is easy for me, and agricultural science because I love farming.”

He said when it’s time for him to attend secondary school he wants to go to Holy Cross College, in Arima, although that would mean he'd have to continue farming only on weekends. But he doesn't mind.

“I really like living two places. On weekends I get to take care of the cattle, and during the week I get to see my cousins and spend time with my grandmother and grandfather.”