Prove me wrong, Snr Supt

From left, police public affairs officer Insp Michelle Lewis, Snr Supt Michael Pierre and attorney Sajina Kadir respond to questions at a media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: There have been several call by leaders of various groups for me to provide statistics to support my claims that criminals are organised and carrying out well-planned attacks on citizens of Aranguez.

One such person claiming that there is no such data to support my argument is Snr Supt Michael Pierre as carried in the Trinidad Guardian on 28th April, 2023. I want to remind officer Pierre that is not my duty to provide statistics for every police division in TT. What I have provided are victims of Aranguez, a community into which I was born and lived all 53 years of my life. The question has to be asked – Is he, therefore, denying that victims of robbery with gun violence exist in our small community? That these people beat themselves up to frame others? That they did all this to enjoy media attention? Did the pundit from El Socorro rob his own self?

The police need to provide hard evidence that my claims are false and I will be the first to apologise. They have the resources to gather the information and certainly should have that information.

Would the police have us believe that an entire police service is run without hard data? How then do they deploy their human resources for optimum use of their manpower etc. If, however, they are willing to admit that that policing in Trinidad is of a third-world standard, then I willingly concede that they do not have the data to show any trend. They however must not be allowed to debunk my statement by just waving it away. Bring the evidence that it is no so.

Turning now to Minister Hinds and the Commissioner of Police. How can you sleep at night knowing that you both are abysmal failures in your respective roles. Would you have us the law abiding citizens of TT believe that you are doing your best? That we should wait for the turnaround in crime? In the meantime, we continue to be targeted for robbery with violence and termination. Would you also admit that the police under your watch do not have statistics to support good policing?

If a bricklayer is employed to put down 250 bricks a day he is measured on his performance. The same for most jobs. If they cannot meet their jobs specs they are often terminated for poor performance. However both the Minister of National Security and the Police Commissioner seem to be exempt from any performance appraisal and continue to draw salaries from the public purse without any measurable progress.

While the Police Service is largely made up of dedicated men and women it is sad that they are led by an incompetent leadership.

To the other leaders who have jumped on the "bring the evidence bandwagon", where is your evidence to the contrary?

PUNDIT SATYANAND MAHARAJ

Spiritual Head

Satya Anand Ashram, Aranguez