Passenger stabbed by maxi conductor at City Gate

City Gate, Port of Spain - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A man was stabbed and taken to hospital after an incident at the City Gate in Port of Spain on Saturday morning.

The victim reportedly got into a heated argument with a red band maxi taxi driver shortly after 9 am.

A police report said the situation escalated and the maxi taxi conductor stabbed the man several times to his torso.

The maxi taxi driver also sustained minor injuries, police said

The victim was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for emergency treatment. Up to midday he was in a stable condition.

The maxi taxi driver reported the incident to the Besson Street Police Station and was advised to also seek medical attention.

Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force are continuing their investigating into the incident.