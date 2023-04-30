Minority Leader wants to meet head of Tobago police

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvon Morris has condemned the island’s most recent murder. Speaking with Newsday on Friday, one day after the murder of 40-year-old Donneil Thomas in Signal Hill, Morris said more must be done.

“We are seeing how dangerous the proliferation of guns can be when armed in the wrong hands. The fact that these weapons of human destruction are ending up in the hands of persons resident in Tobago, indicates that there are clear breaches as it relates to our​​ various ports of entry.”

He said the Assembly must move in to provide some level of safety and protection.

“The THA cannot therefore abdicate its duty to protect the citizens of Tobago and must play a critical role in the fight against crime. Accordingly, there is need for this current administration to outline a crime plan that is holistic and inclusive to address these uncomfortable levels of homicide in Tobago.”

He said while the island now has a new ACP, he is looking forward to the cohesions.

“Mr Collis Hazel, an eminent son of East Tobago is here. I therefore look forward to the opportunity to meet with the new Head of the Tobago Region of the TTPS to discuss some ideas that I have as to how we can all work together to preserve order, reduce the fear of crime and restore safety in the various communities of Tobago.”

On Thursday, Tobago recorded its fourth murder. Thomas of Mentor Drive, Luke Road, in Signal Hill was a labourer at the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Rural Development. Police said he was shot multiple times by a gunman at his home. His assailant then made good his escape. Thomas was the father of one.

Hazel told Newsday the call was received around 3.45am, when neighbours reported hearing loud explosions in the area and on arrival, they observed Thomas’ lifeless body.

Homicide Bureau officers are investigating.

Tobago’s first murder was recorded on February 9 when Plymouth resident Nigel Sandy was shot near his home and died at the Scarborough General Hospital. Alex “Papa” Cooper, 22, originally from Moruga, was the island’s second murder victim; he was gunned down at Logwood Park, Scarborough on April 9. Lynch Bovell, 49, of Sesame Street, Bethel, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on April 12, after being shot on April 8.