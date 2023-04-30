La Horquetta Rangers coach: Premier League race wide open

Ataulla Guerra of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers leaps highest for a header against San Juan Jabloteh, during their TT Premier League match at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, recently. -

HEAD coach of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers Dave Quamina believes the TT Premier Football League title race is still wide open with many teams in the hunt to lift the inaugural crown.

Rangers will have their toughest assignment on Sunday when they play leaders AC Port of Spain in matchday 11 at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima from 4 pm.

Rangers were third in the standings (before Saturday’s match between Tiger Tanks Club Sando and Caledonia) and are the only team without a defeat this season with seven wins and a draw.

The Quamina-led outfit have played one or two matches less than all the other teams after going on a Caribbean pre-season tour which led to Rangers starting their local campaign late.

Quamina said, “I think from first place maybe down to fifth still have an outside chance. This game (against AC) would not decide who wins or loses the title.”

“By us or AC saying (we) will win the title will be a disrespect to Defence Force, Central FC and Club Sando. You can’t be dismissive of those teams because I think these teams have good players and a healthy coaching staff with experience.

"It is early days. It is still the first round…you have to be respectful to the other teams because that is how football is. Football is on the day.”

Quamina said humility was the main reason his players have been delivering quality performances.

“I think the guys never get carried away, they focused on their job. They know exactly what they have to do. We approach games game by game.”

He said the experienced players have been guiding the squad. “Whether it is the bottom team or the top team, we show them the respect they deserve and our team is a humble team with (veterans) Ataulla Guerra, 35, and Tyrone Charles, 34,. They teach the young players a lot (about) respect and how to carry about themselves in situations…the main focus is to be focused.”

Rangers have boosted their squad for Sunday’s match making four transfers.

National striker Kadeem Corbin, former national defender Daneil Cyrus and Jaheem Williams have all made the switch from Central FC to Rangers. Nathaniel Garica has also joined Rangers from Pt Fortin Civic.

Stefan Berkley is the only player Rangers have lost over the past few days moving over to Central FC.

Quamina said Rangers and AC Port of Spain are familiar rivals. “I think it will be a tactical game. I think each team knows each other’s strengths and weaknesses and it should be an exciting game.”

The teams know each other after facing off in the Ascension League last year, Quamina said.

Both Rangers and AC Port of Spain are not shy when it comes to scoring goals as both teams have won matches convincingly. Rangers have a goal difference of +23 and AC Port of Spain have outscored their opponents by 22 goals during the season.

“Both teams would not shy away from how they play,” Quamina said.