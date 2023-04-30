Kamla: Stand your ground to remove PNM

UNC political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, yellow and black dress, surrounded by MP's and other party members at the opening of the party's new headquarters at Mulchan Sieuchan Road, Chaguanas, on Sunday. - Lincoln Holder

OPPOSITION Leader and UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called on UNC supporters and the rest of the population to stand their ground and work to put the party back in government.

She made this call at an inter-faith service to mark the opening of the UNC's new party headquarters at Mulchan Sieuchan Road, Chaguanas. The event also celebrated the 34th anniversary of the founding of the party.

Referring to the legislation which the UNC is advocating as a solution to stop home invasions in TT, Persad-Bissessar declared, "Let us stand our ground together to push forward and put our party back in government."

Recalling the highs and lows of the UNC's 34 years as a political party, Persad-Bissessar said, "We did it before, we will do it again. We will do better next time."

She urged citizens to look forward to the future with hope, despite the darkness around them.

"Only the UNC has the ability to prevail and bring about positive development in TT for all."

Persad-Bissessar reminded UNC supporters that one of its founding principles was "to struggle against any tendency towards authoritarianism, autocracy and dictatorship."

She did not refer to any specific matter with respect to this principle.

Condemning the PNM for all the ills in TT today, Persad-Bissessar said, "This is the moment that the UNC was made for. Only we can rescue TT."

She reiterated to supporters that when she was elected political leader in 2010, she did not do it because she wanted the job.

"I did so because I wanted to serve you. I wanted to fight for a better way of life for you."

UNC deputy leaders Jearlean John, Dr Roodal Moonilal and David Lee endorsed Persad-Bissessar's statements.

John said crime was always lower in TT when the UNC was in office.

Focusing on crimes against women, she was concerned that "some will be killed before this meeting is over." She predicted crime in TT would end once the UNC was in government again.

Moonilal said TT always prospered economically when the UNC was in government.

Lee said the UNC was the strongest defender of democracy in Parliament.

Referring to Persad-Bissessar as the prime minister, Archbishop Barbara Grey Burke prayed that Persad-Bissessar would be "seated on the throne to bring back sanity (to TT)."

Pundit Rampersad Parasram, one of the UNC's founding members, urged party members "to do the right thing at the right time."

On the new party headquarters, Persad-Bissessar said the building was being leased.

She added that every UNC MP, senator and local government representative would make contributions towards the payment of the lease.

The UNC's first home was at Rienzi Complex, Couva, which it had occupied since the 1990s under the leadership of founder and former prime minister Basdeo Panday.The party left Rienzi Complex in July 2016.

After briefly occupying another property close to Rienzi Complex, the UNC relocated to the M Rampersad Building in San Fernando 2021.Last December, the UNC announced the move to the new headquarters in Chaguanas.