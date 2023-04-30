Delaford Ambassadors rise from pandemic dormancy, rekindles giving spirit

Delaford Tobago Ambassadors president Curtis Nimblett, right, presents a 40-inch television to Delaford RC School principal Ashlyn Melville Cornwall at the school on April 24. Delaford Ambassadors PRO Ansen Blackman is first from left. - Photo courtesy Delaford Tobago Ambassadors, Trinidad Chapter

A DONATION of a smart 40-inch television set to a primary school in east Tobago may not be a big deal for some people.

But to the members of the Delaford (Tobago) Ambassadors, Trinidad Chapter, it’s a huge gesture in an ongoing initiative aimed at giving back to the village that nurtured and inspired them.

Delaford is large, rural district, located between Louis D’Or and Speyside, along the Windward Road. The area is home to King’s Bay, an idyllic waterfall and an old plantation house among other attractions.

Delaford Ambassadors president Curtis Nimblett and PRO Ansen Blackman visited Newsday’s Scarborough office on Tuesday to talk about the work of the organisation.

“We are all for giving back to the community,” said Blackman.

On Monday, Nimblett and Blackman presented the television to Delaford RC School principal Ashlyn Melville-Cornwall and other members of staff during a simple ceremony at the school, located on John Gully Crown Trace.

It was the result of a request made some time ago.

“It was definitely something that they needed because they knew about our organisation and the work we have been doing,” Blackman said.

Nimblett said the group was a bit dormant during the covid19 pandemic.

“But now that we have returned to some form of normalcy, we are trying to rekindle and get active again,” he said.

Nimblett said Monday’s presentation at the school was the group’s first project since the economy was re-opened, more than one year ago.

Established on September 13, 2003, the organisation’s mission is to provide quality service and support to deserving people and institutions of Delaford and others so affiliated through developmental programmes and activities.

The non-profit organisation, which was registered with the Ministry of Legal Affairs on February 10, 2009, is also committed to participating in the economic and social development of the community.

Blackman recalled the organisation’s genesis.

He said, “Persons from Delaford who live in Trinidad used to meet up in funerals. Yuh go to a funeral and yuh bounce up somebody that yuh eh see in a long time. And it dawned on us, this not making sense. Let us see if we can put something in place so that we could have a group where we could always meet. So that really was where it all began for this group.”

Blackman said he and three other people from Delaford – Cleophas Blackman (no relation), Franklin Edwards and retired deputy police commissioner Glen Roach discussed the idea of forming a group to maintain ties with the community.

The Delaford (Tobago) Ambassadors, Trinidad Chapter, was later formed.

Today, two decades later, the organisation has a core group of between 15-20 members, who meet at the Bon Air High School, Arouca, to discuss projects for Delaford.

“We have a certain number who will always show up at meetings but then whenever we have activities you will find a little more people coming out.”

Ten years ago, in November 2013, the group honoured seven distinguished residents at the Delaford Community Centre.

They were RC priest Fr Steve Duncan; Kenrick Melville (sport); Aurora Orr (education); Wendy Nicholson (culture); Aquarian Brass (music); Dunstan Melville (business) and Rita Grey (community service).

The organisation has also held sporting events and activities to commemorate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Over the years, the group has networked with other Delafordians living abroad to organise projects for the community.

However, Blackman said they have been experiencing some challenges in attracting young people to the group.

“That is a problem that we have been experiencing because when we started the group we were 20 years younger. What we find is that the younger folks, somehow they not too interested to be involved in this kind of thing.

“So you find that we are 20 years older but we still there and to really recruit the younger people is really a problem.”

Nimblett blamed parents for the situation.

“It starts by them bringing out the children to activities in the group. So the parents are the ones to encourage their children to be a part of this because when we have certain activities, there are some parents that will be around, come to meetings and assist,” he said.

Nimblett recalled he was involved in many community activities as a teenager.

He was once the vice-president of the Delaford RC Youth Group, a member of the Windward Youth Group Committee and the Delaford Village Council.

“All those things took place in my teens because I went to Trinidad at around the age of 21. So I have a wealth of experience of those activities from my early days.”

At that time, Nimblett recalled there was a youth arm of the village council. He feels they should also consider implementing a youth arm within the Delaford Ambassadors to attract young people.

“Because the people who we would consider to be the youth arm, they are not so youthful any more. I am the youngest member in the organisation and I am 55.”

Describing Delaford as “a great place,” Nimblett said the village was the mecca for certain activities in Tobago.

He claimed the village’s harvest was the biggest on the island. That reputation still exists today.

Nimblett said the Delaford Anglican School is also a prominent landmark in the district.

“You are sure that come Independence the school was the party venue and people looked forward to going to there for those events.”

New Year and Easter activities also took place at the school.

Nimblett said Delaford moulded him into the individual he is today.

“I was always involved in church and community groups. So I never had time to lime on the block with idling.”

He said the are taught him discipline, care for one’s fellow man, respect for authority, ambition and other valued human traits.

If given the chance, Nimblett said, he would gladly relive that period in his life.

“It put me on the path to progress and I have always tried to elevate myself in some way or the other.”

He said the RC youth group in particular produced Delafordians who are excelling in their respective fields.

“When you look at the members from the Delaford RC Youth Group, you can safely say that all of us chose the correct path and are in good professions and doing well.”

Nimblett, who still has family living in the village, said two of his nieces teach at Delaford RC and are also involved in the youth group.

Blackman said the Ambassadors are building relationships with the residents and institutions in Delaford to get a clear picture of what is required in the community.

The process, he said, would allow them to tailor their projects to reflect the area’s needs.

“What we look at is what the community may need because we may not know just like that unless we are told that somebody request something. We would then decide to work towards that.”