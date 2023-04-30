Crown Prince reigns at Santa Rosa

Apprentice Andrew Poon aboard Crown Prince finishes first in the feature race, the modified benchmark handicap for horses three year olds and over, at the Arima Race Club, Santa Rosa on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

CROWN PRINCE reigned on day five of the 2023 racing season, which was contested under brilliant conditions at Santa Rosa Park on Saturday.

The feature event – the modified benchmark handicap for horse three year olds and over, rated seventy and over – went over 1,750 metres on the fast main track. Crown Prince won convincingly followed by Making Headlines and Soca Harmony, respectively.

When the field was sent by starter Wayne Campbell, Marvel Vigor broke on top but was quickly taken back by Dillon Khelewan; and as the horses travelled up the back stretch, placings changed rapidly.

Then the John O'Brien trio of Crown Prince, Making Headlines and Soca Harmony started to take command of the event. As the horses turned for home, Crown Prince was ahead of the field with just 200 metres remaining.

Crown Prince heard the rattling hooves of Making Headlines and just opened up and pulled away from his rivals to easily destroy the field.

O'Brien saddled four winners. Racing action resumes on May 30 with the running of the Guineas.

Full results will be in Monday's Newsday.